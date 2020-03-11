Coronavirus officially declared a pandemic

The World Health Organization officially announced Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak is set to become a pandemic.

World Health Organization chair Tadros Adnum said yesterday that the outbreak had become a pandemic, but no official statement had been made by the organization until today.

The announcement has no practical meaning, as restrictions across the world have already been introduced to deal with the virus.

In Iran, which is considered one of the major centers of the outbreak of the virus, the vice president and two members of government have been infected. The number of deaths in the country is 354 and the number of people infected is already close to 10,000.

In France, Spain and Germany, more than 1,500 cases of the virus have already been recorded.