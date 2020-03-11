Blue and White meeting with Joint Arab List concludes

'We exchanged opinions on recommendations to Pres. Rivlin and on parliamentary matters,' MK Tibi says.

Meeting between Blue and White and the Joint Arab List

The meeting between Blue and White representatives Ofer Shelah and Avi Nissenkorn and Joint Arab List representatives Mansour Abbas, Ahmad Tibi, Aida Touma-Sliman, and Mtanes Shihadeh concluded just after 2:00p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting was held as part of Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz's efforts to form a minority government supported by the Joint Arab List.

"We came out of the meeting with Blue and White representatives, we exchanged opinions regarding recommending a candidate to the President and regarding parliamentary issues," MK Tibi tweeted after the meeting.

"Now we return to our party's institutions to make decisions. Both sides have rejected outright the path of division and incitement."

Meanwhile, Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman said his party still opposes cooperating with the Joint Arab List on coalition matters.

"Prior to Sunday, we will make our decision regarding who to recommend to the President," he said. "Our stance regarding sitting with the Joint Arab List has not changed, but we will not provide [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu with anti-anxiety pills."