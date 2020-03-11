White House hosts Purim event and megillah reading

The White House on Tuesday hosted a Purim celebration and megillah (Scroll of Esther) reading for senior staffers, COLLIVE reported.

The event was organized by Rabbi Levi Shemtov of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad). White House adviser Jared Kushner and Rabbi Shua Hecht of Chabad AU read the megillah.

The event, held in the Indian Treaty Room, was attended by senior staff of the Office of the President and Vice President, as well as Ivanka Trump and other senior White House officers.

Following the megillah reading, guests were treated to Purim treats, as well as traditional hamantaschen and "mishloach manot" - gifts of food packages traditionally given to friends and family on Purim.