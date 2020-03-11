Makor Chaim yeshiva head Rabbi Dov Singer infected with coronavirus

Rabbi Dov Singer was diagnosed with coronavirus and is doing well, those who came in contact with him must self-quarantine.

Rabbi Dov Singer, dean of the Makor Chaim Yeshiva, has been diagnosed with coronavirus after visiting the US. He is currently in home quarantine and doing well.

Rabbi Singer flew from New York to Tel Aviv on El Al flight LY002, which left Neew York at 5:30p.m. and landed in Israel at 10:00a.m. on March 2.

Anyone who was on the flight with him is asked to quarantine themselves as home as per the Health Ministry's instructions, and report the quarantine to the Health Ministry via their website or hotline.

If symptoms such as fever, cough, or breathing difficulties appear during the quarantine, the person should call Magen David Adom (MDA) at 101, to verify whether a test is in order.

So far, 76 Israelis have been diagnosed with coroanvirus. Patient number 71 is a man in his sixties from central Israel, who is not sure how he contracted the virus. He is an Airports Authority employee who works in Ben Gurion Airport.

The Airports Authority has said that the employee was not at work during the past ten days, and his colleagues have been told to self-quarantine.

He is the second Israeli to have contracted coronavirus from an unknown source.

Currently, 63 Israelis are hospitalized, seven are on their way to being hospitalized, and three are being treated at home. Another three patients have recovered and been released. Six of the patients are in moderate condition.

A tour bus driver from one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods, who transported a group of Greek pilgrims, has also contracted coronavirus. He is in serious condition, unconscious and on a respirator, in a Tiberias hospital. He is a heavy hookah smoker.

Another new patient is an IDF soldier who recently returned from a vacation abroad. He is the second confirmed coronavirus patient in the IDF. He remained in quarantine from the time he landed in Israel until he was confirmed as suffering from coronavirus, and is in good condition. The Medical Corps is working together with the Health Ministry to identify who he came in contact with.

On Tuesday evening, Israel's Health Ministry issued new guidelines aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus, including a ban on gatherings of over 2,000 people.