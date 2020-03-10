New coronavirus restrictions

Health Ministry bans gatherings of over 2,000 people, discourages visits to hospitals, nursing homes by non-patients.

The Health Ministry announced new guidelines and restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak Tuesday evening.

The ministry has tightened restrictions on large gatherings from gatherings of 5,000 people to banning gatherings of 2,000 or more people.

In addition, visits to hospitals and nursing homes by non-patients should be avoided. People with symptoms of the virus may not accompany patients or visit institutions for the elderly.

The Health Ministry recommends that the elderly population, especially those with pre-existing medical conditions, as well as people with weak or compromised immune systems, reduce their contact with other people while maintaining their routine.

At the same time, the possibility of closing Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion Airport completely and transferring all airport operations to Terminal 1 is being considered, Channel 12 News reported.