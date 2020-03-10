Fourth election? Netanyahu prepares the ground

Likud party says will not hold party primaries if new elections are held, current Knesset serves less than a year.

The Likud's constitutional committee will convene next week to approve the cancellation of primaries for the movement's leader and party list if the 23rd Knesset is disbanded, Kan Bet reported.

The decision means that MKs elected to the 23rd Knesset will form the list for the next Knesset as well.

The decision reads: "Under circumstances in which the Knesset is dispersed after the elections without a government, or alternatively, the newly formed government served no more than a year until the Knesset was dissolved, elections for the Likud chairman and the Likud list will not be held for the next Knesset."

"The Likud list in the outgoing Knesset, as submitted and approved by the outgoing Knesset Central Election Committee, with the first position and the prime ministerial candidate being the Likud movement's chairman. This section will be valid for three years from its approval,” it said.

The Blue and White party said in response to the decision to cancel the Likud primaries: "Bibi wants a fourth election. We must form a government."