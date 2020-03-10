

Defense Ministry purchases 50m worth of supplies for possible coronavirus outbreak Defense Min. launches expedited procurement of medical equipment. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Reuters Wearing protective gear (illustrative) The Directorate of Production and Procurement in the Israel Ministry of Defense has launched an expedited procurement operation worth approximately 50 million NIS ($14,180,535), to equip the IDF with medical equipment, a statement from Defense Ministry spokesman said.



The acquisition is intended to support the defense establishment’s preparedness to cope with the COVID-19 virus and it includes face masks, protective equipment for medical teams, medical technology and more.



The Directorate of Production and Procurement, through its Logistics Procurement Unit headed by the Deputy Director, initiated the expedited procurement of medical equipment for the IDF and the Ministry of Defense, in accordance with the instructions of Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina). The acquisition is worth approximately 50 million NIS and is the largest logistical procurement initiative since Operation Protective Edge.



The directorate has acquired face masks, gloves, personal protective equipment for medical teams, technology such as defibrillators and medical monitors, disinfectant materials and more. The procurement is based on the IDF’s demands in order to support its preparations for various scenarios.



Deputy Director General and Head of the Directorate of Production and Procurement in the Israel Ministry of Defense, Avi Dadon said: “The Directorate of Production and Procurement is committed to supporting all of the operational needs of the IDF and the defense establishment. We are operating within the procedural framework of expedited procurement for emergency scenarios, in order to supply the IDF with medical equipment in the shortest possible time frame. We are working to ensure that the majority of the procurement will be carried out in Israeli shekels in order to support the Israeli economy during this period.”





top