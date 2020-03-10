Number of coronavirus cases in PA rises to 26

PA “health ministry” reports new case of novel coronavirus in the city of Bethlehem.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) “health ministry” announced on Monday night that a new case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, had been diagnosed in the city of Bethlehem.

This brings the total number of cases of the virus in the city to 26.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas last week announced a month-long state of emergency after the first seven cases of coronavirus were identified.

The Israeli defense ministry subsequently announced it had imposed emergency measures on Bethlehem, with everybody "forbidden from entering or leaving the city".

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett decided on Monday not to order a full closure of areas controlled by the PA in response to the coronavirus outbreak.