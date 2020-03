The Chief Rabbi of Iran led a reading of the Scroll of Esther on the occasion of the Purim holiday.

Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, a resident of Tehran who is the Chief Rabbi of Iran, on Monday read the Scroll of Esther in the Tomb of Mordechai and Esther in the Iranian city of Hamadan.

At the time of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, between 80,000 and 100,000 Jews were living in Iran. The Jewish community today, however, is estimated to number fewer than 10,000 people.

While Iranian leaders regularly call for Israel’s destruction, the Jewish community there is on good terms with the authorities.