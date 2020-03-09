Number of Israelis with Coronavirus rises to 50

The Health Ministry announced Monday that eight additional Israelis had tested positive for the Coronavirus, bringing the total number of Israeli citizens who have contracted the disease to 50.

One of the patients is a woman from central Israel who returned from an organized trip in Tenerife, Spain on March 4 and has been in isolation ever since.

The second is an Israeli man in his 40s from central Israel who tested positive for the virus upon returning from France and has been in isolation.

A 60-year-old woman from Jerusalem who was in close contact with another patient has also contracted the virus.

Three other patients have been identified. Patient number 40 is a 38-year-old man from Tel Aviv who returned from Austria. The flight that left the borders of Israel was on February 23 and it is an EL AL flight from Tel Aviv to Zurich, which took off at 11 AM. He returned on March 1 on El Al flight LY344 from Zurich at 9:15 PM,, landing in Tel Aviv on March 2 at 2:10 AM.

Patient number 41 is a 52-year-old man from Tel Aviv who also returned from Austria. He left on February 29 on the Swissair LX257 flight from Tel Aviv to Zurich at 5:20 AM and returned on March 2 on the company flight numbering LX256 which departed from Zurich at 10 PM. The flight landed in Tel Aviv on March at 2.30 AM.

Patient number 42 is a 41-year-old man from the Sharon area who returned from Spain and is in isolation.

He departed on February 25 on Pegasus PC786 flight from Tel Aviv to Istanbul at 5:30 AM and continued on February on Pegasus PC1099 flight from Istanbul to Madrid at 8:45 AM.

The patient returned at March 2 on El Al flight LY398 from Madrid which took off at 11:15 PM and landed at Ben Gurion Airport on March 3 at 4:50 AM.

The patient stayed in the following places: on March 3 in the 'Milpayim' in Rishon Lezion between 9 PM and 11 PM and on March 4 at the David Intercontinental Hotel between 6 AM and 4 PM. Then he visited the "quality canned" supermarket on 6 Crater Street in Holon from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM.