Blue and White concerned Liberman won't join minority government

The center-left Blue and White party is concerned that Yisrael Beytenu will refuse to join a minority government supported from the outside by the Joint Arab List, Reshet Bet reported Monday morning.

Sources in the party claimed that until now, they have not received clear confirmation from Yisrael Beytenu that they will join a government sworn in with the support of the Joint Arab List.

According to those sources, last time as well Liberman gave them the feeling that they could take that route, but at the last minute announced that he was not willing to join such a government.

On Monday morning, MK Eli Avidar of Yisrael Beytenu hinted to Reshet Bet that his party is willing to sit in such a government, but refrained from saying so explicitly.

"Our red line is doing what we promised - that there will not be new elections," Avidar told Reshet Bet. "We will do what is good for us."

"We need to look at the Joint Arab List with a bit less superiority. It will act with who it wants to, without bringing us into its discourse."