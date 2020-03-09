Yamina: We will not join a dangerous minority government led by Benny Gantz

The Yamina party led by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday attached its members’ signatures to a letter of loyalty initiated by Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, which contains a pledge that its signatories will not join MK Benny Gantz's minority government at any stage.

"We, the undersigned Knesset members, will not join, now or in the future, the dangerous minority government headed by Benny Gantz and will work with all our might to bring down such a government and establish a government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu that will maintain Israel's security and the character of the state as a Jewish and democratic state,” the members of Yamina pledged.

They also emphasized in their letter, "We also strongly oppose the personal law that comes in contrast to the will of vast majority of the people who voted for Prime Minister Netanyahu to form a government. This is anti-democratic legislation that has no place in Israel or in any democratic country.”

Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman and MK Moshe Gafni, who heads the Knesset Finance Committee, also said on Sunday night that they will not join a left-wing government led by Blue and White.

"United Torah Judaism will not join the dangerous government led by Benny Gantz and will work hard to bring down such a government, if and when it is established, and to establish a government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu that will maintain the character of the state as a Jewish and democratic state,” they declared.

“United Torah Judaism is strongly opposed to the personal law that comes in contrast to the will of the vast majority of the people who voted for Prime Minister Netanyahu to form a government. This is anti-democratic legislation that has no place in Israel or in any democratic state," Litzman and Gafni added.