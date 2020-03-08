US and Israel working on widespread Coronavirus screening

PM Netanyahu says Israel, US government working together on technological solutions for screening for the Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Bibyamin Netanyahu held a press conference with Health Minister Yaakov Litzman Sunday evening on Israel's preparations to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

Netanyahu said that Israel was working with the US government on developing solutions for the widespread screening to detect the Coronavirus.

"I would like to thank President Trump and Vice President Pence for their extraordinary cooperation with Israel," he said. "They have perhaps the finest people in the world dealing with this. Sandra Berks, who we spoke to today, the heads of the CDC: these are exceptional people. We can learn a lot from them. We deeply appreciate the opportunity to cooperate, especially on the technological solutions for widespread screening, and perhaps to get - as soon as we can - to home screening. I think this will change the situation, not only for the United States and Israel, but for the world,"

Netanyahu also said that the steps Israel has taken against the Coronavirus "have proven themselves," adding, "if we take further steps they will be applied to all countries."

"If we extend the requirement for isolation [from the coronavirus -ed.] it will be for those who return from all countries," he said. "Health insures the economy."