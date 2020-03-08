Police taskforce established to enforce isolation orders

Israeli police are set to assist the Min. of Health ensure isolation directives are maintained.

In accordance with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, the Israel Police continue to prepare to assist the Ministry in preventing the spread of the coronavirus on the operational, investigative, and logistics levels.

At this point, the main police effort is focused on assisting the Ministry enforce isolation orders. In light of the significant increase in the number of individuals under quarantine in recent days, it's been decided to establish a special task force with the help of the Israeli police and the Health Ministry's supervisory unit.

The force will include Health Department police officers and inspectors under police command tasked with assisting the enforcement of isolation directives and detecting violations to ensure compliance with the Health Ministry's guidelines.

Following a number of cases in which citizens have deliberately ignored the Ministry's instructions to remain in solitary confinement, as well as attacks and deliberate misleading of Ministry inspectors, the Israeli police have launched nine separate criminal investigations.

Police note that it's against the law to knowingly ignore Health Ministry directives that could lead to the spread of the virus.

In addition, police continue to operate in the intelligence and networking spheres in order to avert the intentional spread of rumors and disinformation blamed for disseminating panic.

Over the past few weeks, police have also been conducting logistics assignments. Security kits and guidelines from medical and operational agencies have been distributed to personnel. Police are preparing for foreseable challenges presented by the virus in coordination with appropriate government agencies.