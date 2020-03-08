Ben Gurion Airport Terminal 1 to close to intl. traffic

Airport Authorities announced the closing of Terminal I in wake of reduction in int'l flights due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Following the announcement of the Israel Airports Authority regarding a reduction in international flights and spending cuts due to concerns about the coronavirus, infrastructure at Ben Gurion Airport is being adjusted to a reduced flight schedule.

Terminal 1 will be closed for international flights from March 14, 2020 till the end of April. Flights will be transferred to Terminal 3 allowing travel registration to be carried out in other locations, improving operational and resource efficiency.

An announcement regarding the latest developments is expected on behalf of the Aeronautical Information Services in the coming hours. "The airport's ground service companies, airlines, and Terminal 1 operational partners have been notified," the Airport Authority said.

Earlier today, it was reported that after consultations between management and airport employee committees, it was decided to send 70% of temporary workers on unpaid leave.

Airport management and workers' committees examined all existing considerations. In order to reduce monetary loss to workers with families, it was decided to lay off single employees first.

Security personnel will see their jobs cut to half-time, with full-time employees asked to take a four-day vacation leave. In addition, overtime hours will be eliminated, and senior employee will have their wages cut severely.