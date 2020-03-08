Netanyahu seeks 45-day delay in his trial

PM's defense lawyers say they have not received all the investigative materials and so cannot properly defend Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's defense attorneys ask the Jerusalem District Court to delay the opening of his trial on 45 days, in light of the non-receipt of all investigative materials.

Defense attorneys say they cannot defend Netanyahu and present his position to the court without receiving all of the investigative materials.

The first hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday next week, March 17, after the indictment was filed in the District Court even before the election.

Meanwhile, the Globes website reports that Defense Minister Naftali Bennett signed the certificate of secrecy relating to some of the evidence in Case 1000, after demanding the amendment of the certificate of secrecy on the grounds that it was too sweeping. After the certificate was amended, Bennett signed it over the weekend.