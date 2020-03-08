Liberman reveals: This is the reason for the rift with Netanyahu

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman revealed in closed talks with his associates the reason for his rift with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as well as his political mission - that the mandate for assembling the government be imposed on Benny Gantz.

"Netanyahu crossed a red line. In 2019, seven complaints were filed against me and against my children in the State Attorney's Office and the tax authorities. Five of them were anonymous and two by journalist Yoav Yitzhak. It is clear to me that Netanyahu and his close associate, Attorney Amit Haddad, are behind this move through private investigator Rafi Weizmann. In my world this is a sin that is not forgiven, not even on Yom Kippur. They ought to stop sending me messengers on behalf of the Likud - the thought that I will sit with Netanyahu is a hopeless illusion," Liberman said, according to a report on Channel 12 News.

Liberman also commented on the laws designed to prevent Netanyahu from serving under an indictment and limiting a Prime Minister to two terms in office, explaining what is behind the move.

"Obviously, there are difficulties in enacting these laws against Netanyahu in a short time, but the announcement of support for them was intended to stop the demoralization among the camp of Bibi opponents. Indeed, this move brought about a turning point and it is clear that this time there is a chance to replace Netanyahu and form a government without him, as I promised.”

Later in the conversation, Liberman also detailed his next steps. "Most important now is to make sure that Gantz gets the mandate and to replace the Knesset Speaker, and take back the Arrangements Committee and then things will start to happen on their own."

The Likud party commented on the publication and said, "There is a limit to the Fake News. Another ridiculous attempt by Liberman to justify joining a dangerous left-wing government with the Joint List.”

“The Likud movement and Attorney Amit Haddad are sending warning letters to Dana Weiss and Channel 12 News that if they do not retract and correct the false publication about the Likud chairman and Attorney Amit Haddad within 48 hours, a libel suit will be filed against them. Amazing that they didn't even contact us for a response."