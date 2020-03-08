Italy to impose lockdown on 16 million people in Lombardy and other regions

New guidelines include lockdowns on Lombardy and 11 other provinces.

Italy will lock down Lombardy, home to 10 million people, as well as 11 other provinces located in four of the country's other regions, Reuters reported.

Bloomberg put the total number of people to be locked down at 16 million. The site added that the new bill would make failure to respect the draft a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment.

According to The Guardian, those entering or leaving Lombardy - which includes Milan - will be fined.

Under the new guidelines, no one is allowed to enter or leave Lombardy, and all museums, gyms, cultural centers, ski resorts, and swimming pools will be shut down from Sunday, Reuters added. Weddings, funerals, and sports events will be canceled, as will leave for healthcare workers. Schools will remain closed until at least April 3.

Citizens are also instructed to avoid moving around for non-essential reasons within the locked down areas.

The legislation is expected to be approved later on Saturday, the head of the civil protection agency said.

Since Friday, the number of coronavirus infections in Italy has grown by more than 1,200 cases to 5,883.

According to Angelo Borrelli, head of the civil protection agency, 233 people have died from the coronavirus in Italy.