Six people shot in Washington, D.C., barbershop

Six people were injured Friday evening when shooters entered a barbershop in northeastern Washington, D.C.

According to D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, ten people were in the Snap's Styles Unlimited barbershop when three suspects entered the shop and opened fire at approximately 6:15p.m.

The victims included a 5-year-old boy, who suffered a minor gunshot wound to his hand, Newsham added. He and four others are in stable condition, while a fifth victim is in critical but stable condition and required surgery.

All the victims have been taken to the hospital.

According to Newsham, two of the suspects were wearing dark clothing and the third was wearing blue jeans and red shoes, WTOP added. All of them fled in a silver minivan.

The shooters have not yet been apprehended, and the motive for the shooting is not yet clear.

NBC Washington noted that in August 2018, two people were shot, one fatally - in the same barbershop.