Yeshiva University men’s basketball team wins first NCAA tournament game ever

The Yeshiva University men’s basketball team dominated Worcester Polytechnic on Friday, cruising to its first victory ever in the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Maccabees defeated the Engineers, 102-78, in the opening round at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, stretching their winning streak to 28 games. Sophomore guard Ryan Turell led the way with a career-high 41 points, including 7 of 9 from three-point range, as YU ran its record to 28-1.

The game was played without spectators due to concerns over the coronavirus. One Yeshiva student has already tested positive for the virus, and the university has announced it is canceling all in-person classes at its two Manhattan campuses until next week.

With its victory, YU advances to a second-round matchup against the winner of the Johns Hopkins-Penn State Harrisburg game scheduled for later Friday night.

The Maccabees were fresh off their Sunday victory over Purchase College in the Skyline Conference championship game, which earned them automatic entry to the NCAA tournament. Their only prior appearance in the tournament, in 2018, resulted in a first-round loss to York University.