Nazi flag waved at Sanders rally in Arizona

Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday condemned the waving of a Nazi flag during his campaign rally in Arizona the previous night.

The man who waved the flag was kicked out of Sanders' rally, CNN reported.

The individual, who had hung a flag with a swastika on it, was immediately booed by the crowd. Members of the audience ripped the flag from the individual's hand, and the individual was quickly removed by security.

The appearance of a Nazi flag was widely denounced on social media, sparked outcry and prompted calls for security.

During the moment, in response to the boos, Sanders told the large crowd of his supporters that "whoever it was" that caused the disruption was "a little outnumbered tonight."

"And more importantly, they're going to be outnumbered in November," he added.

Sanders communications director Mike Casca explained CNN that the Vermont senator did not see the flag in real time.

"He didn't see it, but he was told about it afterward and was disturbed," Casca said.

On Friday, Sanders said, “As someone whose family was wiped out by Hitler and as an American, to have in this country somebody bringing forth the most detestable symbol in modern history is unspeakable.”

The American Jewish Committee condemned the incident as well and tweeted, "Nazi flags are symbols of pure hate and have no place anywhere in America, much less in a rally for a Jewish presidential candidate. We are grateful that those responsible were removed immediately.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, tweeted, "Targeting a Jewish candidate with a Nazi flag represents a new level of depravity. There is no place for hate in politics. Disagree on issues, but all good people should flat out reject this kind of poison when it appears in the 2020 race."

