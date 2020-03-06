Gantz warns: The next political murder is around the corner

Blue and White chairman: I intend to exhaust the results of the elections and get Israel out of the cycle of mudslinging and incitement.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz warned on Friday that Israel’s next political murder could be “around the corner” due to incitement by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“The incitement to violence has crossed all the lines. If we don't wake up, the next political murder is around the corner,” he wrote in a post to supporters.

“After failing miserably for the third consecutive time in a bid to achieve a bloc of 61 to give him an ‘escape law’, Netanyahu and his people are deliberately fueling a violent and radical discourse while alluding to breaking all conventions simply to avoid trial. Netanyahu ignores the results of the elections, and is ready to burn everything on the way to escape trial,” added Gantz.

“Bibi, we saw what happened when the incitement raged and no one stopped it in 1995 (a reference to the period before the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin -ed). If you think you are threatening or discouraging anyone, you are gravely mistaken. You are only proving how important it is to replace you - first and foremost to change the way and stop the incitement and rifts.”

“I intend to exhaust the results of the elections and to do all I can to get Israel out of the cycle of mudslinging and incitement that you drew us into. We will do our utmost to put together a good government for the State of Israel and to start a new path. There are a lot of options on the table and you will hear all of them in the near future,” wrote Gantz.

“In every situation, we will respect all the citizens of the state, those who voted for me and those who did not. Just as I expect the countries of the world to respect Jewish citizens in their own country, so we will never dare say that the votes of 20% of Israeli Arab citizens are less equal.”

“My government will serve all Israelis - haredim, religious and secular citizens, Jews, Arabs and Druze, Mizrahi and Ashkenazi. I will never encourage hatred. I will make every effort to finally bring us back to sanity.”

“According to the true results, Blue and White grew again. In the April 2019 elections, we received 1.12 million votes, in the elections to the 22nd Knesset we received 1.15 million votes and this time we received 1.21 million votes. That’s an addition of almost 100,000 votes since we set out on our path.”

“As time goes on, your confidence in me and my colleagues in the party only intensifies and I promise to work for you and for all the citizens of Israel. Thanks for everything, Shabbat Shalom everyone!”

