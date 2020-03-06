'Miracle' in the Avraham Avinu neighborhood of Hebron

Arabs break into house of elderly Jewish couple early Friday morning, flee when the couple wakes up.

An Arab man entered the home of a Jewish couple in the Avraham Avinu neighborhood of Hebron Friday morning. The Arab fled when the couple woke up.

The IDF and police were called to the scene along with emergency responders. Two Arabs were seen helping the intruder and waiting outside the house.

The three suspects fled and the IDF forces gave chase and captured them.

The couple in the house are the grandparents of Shalhevet Pass, the Jewish ten-month-old baby who was shot and killed by an Arab sniper while sitting in her baby carriage in Hebron in 2001.

Noam Arnon, spokesman for the Jewish community in Hebron, told Arutz Sheva: "This is a serious event that could end in disaster. The family are the grandparents of Shalhevet Pass. We thank the Almighty for this miracle."

"However, the IDF's prompt action must be acknowledged and welcomed. Measures must be taken to prevent such incidents. The old city is fully under Israel's responsibility and our demand is to open it to a permanent Jewish presence," Arnon added.