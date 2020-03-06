MK Odeh in 2013: Nasrallah exemplifies loyalty, professionalism

Joint Arab List chairman Ayman Odeh published an article in 2013 expressing sympathy and support for the Hezbollah terrorist organization and praising its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

In the article, Odeh criticized the leaders of the northern faction of the Islamic Movement who derided Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in light of the organization's activities in Syria alongside Syrian dictatror Bashar Assad.

According to a report by the Makor Rishon newspaper Friday morning, Odeh asked the leaders of the Islamic Movement: "Do you see it as a poisoned Iranian arrow and nothing more?"

Odeh also criticized them for abandoning Nasrallah's honorary titles - Sheikh and Sayyid. Odeh praised Hezbollah's leader, who he said "presented a unique resistance model" and wrote that he was "the head of the movement against the Israeli occupation and who defeated it in 2000 and proved himself an example of professionalism and sacrifice in 2006."

Odeh added in the article that Nasrallah "sacrificed hundreds of martyrs, including his firstborn son." Nasrallah's eldest son was a Hezbollah fighter killed by the IDF in 1997.