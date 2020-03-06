Ya'alon and Liberman endanger Israel's security

A government that depends on Tibi and Ayman Odeh would usher the State of Israel to a terrible new era.

Bogie Ya'alon and Evet Liberman are knowingly jeopardizing the security of Israeli citizens.

As Israel's Minister of Defense, I state most clearly: An Israeli government that depends on the votes of the Arab Joint List party is a real and immediate danger to the lives of Israeli citizens.

Here is a scenario I deal with on a daily basis: Information is received about Hamas or Hezbollah's action to kidnap or kill a soldier. The IDF presents to me, to the Defense Minister, a preventative plan of action to eliminate the terrorists.

The Defense Minister knows that if he approves the action, the government will immediately fall because Ahmed Tibi has already declared that he will overthrow a government that will act against Hamas in Gaza.

Therefore, the State of Israel will not be able to act to protect its soldiers and citizens. The hands of the IDF will be tied. This is not a dream scenario.

This is the reality that Bogie Ya'alon and Benny Gantz are leading us to.

MK Hanin Zoabi participated in the Marmara terror ship. MK Ahmed Tibi (not a member of Balad) attacked IDF soldiers during Operation Protective Edge and called them war criminals. MK Azmi Bishara conveyed operational information to Hezbollah and was convicted of treason. MK Ayman Odeh has been a staunch supporter of murderous terrorists like Barghouti.

A government that depends on Tibi and Ayman Odeh would usher the State of Israel to a terrible new era. An era of total political and security dependence on people who openly support murderers, who praise them, visit them in prison, and call on young people to also become "shaheeds".

Ya'alon's and Liberman's hatred of Netanyahu have caused them to lose it, to the point that there is a real harm to Israel's security. The State of Israel will have to prepare for this new security threat. Share in order make the public aware of the danger.