Monthly visit to Joseph's Tomb cancelled over Coronavirus

Samaria Regional Council chairman: Connecting with our holy sites is important, but health guidelines must be followed.

Following the assessment of a telephone conference held by Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan and Samaria Brigade Commadner Col. Sagiv Dahan, and in consultation with Samaria Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, it was decided to postpone the entry of the Jewish worshipers to Joseph's Tomb, scheduled to take place this coming Monday, on the eve of the Fast of Esther.

Once a month Jews are permitted to enter Joseph's Tomb. The site is visited by thousands of Jews from Israel and abroad - religious, haredi and secular - as well as rabbis, government ministers and senior officials from around the world.

The monthly entrance to the holy site is organized by the Samaria Regional Council, the holy sites manager in the council and security and in coordination with the Samaria Regional Division in the IDF.

The assessment was made by telephone, since Yossi Dagan, the head of the regional council, is staying in solitary confinement until next Sunday, in accordance with the Health Ministry's instructions.

A week ago, Dagan returned from a publicity and fundraising campaign in Brussels and Paris where meetings were held with members of the European Parliament and donors from the Friends of Samaria.

Dagan explained, "We have a responsibility to get the general public to pray and connect with their roots. But during these days, we must take increased precautions and obey the Health Ministry's instructions for the health of our people. We trust the IDF and the health system. We will immediately coordinate with the Samaritan Brigade the new date for entering Joseph's Tomb."