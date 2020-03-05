Haniyeh: We rejected offer for secret talks with US

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh claimed on Wednesday that his organization rejected an offer to hold secret meetings with US administration officials.

In an interview with the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV channel, Haniyeh said, "We refused to have any secret meetings between us and the US government, because Hamas believes these meetings will be used for the sake of the narrative that Washington wants to promote."

Haniyeh said the US administration was trying to create an impression that the US peace initiative known as the “Deal of the Century” was announced after contacts with Palestinian Arab officials, in particular with the Hamas movement, which officially opposes the “Deal of the Century” but is holding talks with US representatives.