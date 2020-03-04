US-Israel military exercise halted over Coronavirus scare

U.S. Marine sits on top of an armoured personnel carrier during Juniper Cobra (archive)

A joint exercise between the American and Israeli militaries has been cancelled due to concern over the novel Coronavirus.

The JUNIPER COBRA Exercise was scheduled to begin this week and last through March 13. Over 600 troops from the US European Command were scheduled to arrive from Germany and the United States.

In light of the publication of new guidelines by the Health Ministry and the assessment of the spread of the Coronavirus, and in close coordination with EUCOM, a joint conversation with the Chief of Staff and the EUCOM commander about the cessation of the exercise.

The IDF stated that it appreciates the close cooperation with the US military and looks forward to future joint training.