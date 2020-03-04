US army linguist charged with spying for Hezbollah

A woman working as an interpreter for the US military has been charged with providing classified information to Hezbollah.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

(illustration)
(illustration)
iStock

The US Justice Department announced on Wednesday that a woman working as an interpreter for the US military has been charged with transferring highly classified information to a Lebanese national with ties to the Hezbollah terrorist group.

The indictment indicates that the woman, Mariam Taha Thompson, provided names of intelligence sources including American agents.

The 61-year-old Thompson was arrested at a military base in Iraq after arousing suspicions. Staff members said they'd noticed her entering a location containing classified documents and opening them without permission.

The documents included sensitive information on American agents along with their photos. One senior US prosecutor said it was a serious crime and that Thompson could face a particularly severe punishment if convicted

