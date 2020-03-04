US army linguist charged with spying for Hezbollah

A woman working as an interpreter for the US military has been charged with providing classified information to Hezbollah.

The US Justice Department announced on Wednesday that a woman working as an interpreter for the US military has been charged with transferring highly classified information to a Lebanese national with ties to the Hezbollah terrorist group.

The indictment indicates that the woman, Mariam Taha Thompson, provided names of intelligence sources including American agents.

The 61-year-old Thompson was arrested at a military base in Iraq after arousing suspicions. Staff members said they'd noticed her entering a location containing classified documents and opening them without permission.

The documents included sensitive information on American agents along with their photos. One senior US prosecutor said it was a serious crime and that Thompson could face a particularly severe punishment if convicted