MK Merav Michaeli to Gantz: 'Form the next government'

Labor MK Merav Michaeli, who has previously called for the abolition of the marriage institution, penned a letter to Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz. The letter reads:

"A prime minister can be replaced only at the ballot box. Three times this year, the majority of the [Israeli] public said: 'No to Bibi.' We have an obligation to fulfill [their] wishes: to prevent Netanyahu from continuing to serve after not having won the public's trust…and prevent a criminal defendant from forming the government."

Michaeli continues: "But it's not enough to stand in his way; it is not enough to prevent him from forming a government and prevent a fourth election. One must present a tangible alternative. It's within reach; we just need to get it done."

"[MK] Gantz promised to heal and unite [Israeli society], so now it's time to fulfill [that pledge]. Labor-Gesher-Meretz stands to your left with all the plans and principles and I demand of you and the bloc's leaders: Take these seats that [represent] the majority, and establish a government to do what is good for the State of Israel. Now."

"Members of the left-wing bloc: it's time to realize we're the majority. A majority who wants [to have] a Jewish and democratic state, with full equality for all its citizens, a welfare state that strives for peace. It is time to exercise the majority we have and form a functioning government."

"I demand from Benny Gantz to [get this done]. I demand that the biggest party in the [left-wing] bloc assemble a government that will replace the Netanyahu government which supports and promotes corruption on a personal and government level, and is tearing this country apart. No to Netanyahu, yes to a new government. Let's do it!"

The idea of forming a left-wing coalition government with the help of Yisrael Beytenu and the Joint List has been floated in the past only to be rejected by members of the Arab parties unwilling to sit in a coalition with long-time hawk Liberman, who's called for resuming target strikes against terrorist leaders and force feeding terrorists, as well as former chief of staff Benny Gantz, whom they accuse of war crimes including murder of civilians in Gaza. Liberman, for his part, has repeatedly expressed his unwillingness to partake in a coalition with the haredim, religious Zionist parties, Netanyahu's Likud, and Joint List. With the right-religious bloc receiving 58 seats and the left-Arabs 55, Israel seems to be headed for another Knesset deadlock.