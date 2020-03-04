Sanders wins Vermont, Biden wins Virginia and North Carolina

14 states are voting in the Democratic primaries as part of "Super Tuesday".

NBC News is projecting that Senator Bernie Sanders will win the Democratic primary in his home state of Vermont as part of Super Tuesday, where there are 16 delegates up for grabs.

In addition, the network projects that former Vice President Joe Biden will win the primary in Virginia, where there are 99 delegates.

CNN has also projected that Biden will win North Carolina’s Democratic primary, where there are 110 delegates at stake.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg won American Samoa, which has 6 delegates at stake.

A total of 14 states are voting in the Democratic primaries on Super Tuesday, where one third of the delegates are allocated.

The number of pledged delegates required to secure the nomination is 1,991, more than half the total of 3,979 pledged delegates.

In Tennessee, several polling sites in areas that were impacted by deadly tornadoes will remain open longer than previously permitted during Super Tuesday.

Biden won the South Carolina primary this past Saturday, his first victory since voting began. It followed lackluster finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, as well as a distant second-place showing in Nevada, where Sanders won.