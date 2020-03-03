IDF General under quarantine over Coronavirus

Major General Aaron Haliva ordered to enter home isolation after returning from Italy, met with PM Netanyahu before being quarantined.

Chief of the Operations Division of the General Staff, Major General Aaron Haliva, was instructed to enter home isolation after returning from a private trip to Italy.

According to the report by Channel 12 News, after returning from Italy and before he went into isolation, Haliva attended a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, according to the report, Netanyahu and Haliva did not come into direct physical contact with each other.

According to the Ministry of Health's instructions, a person who comes in contact with a person who is in isolation - is not at risk and will not have to enter the isolation himself, and therefore the Ministry's restrictions do not apply to Netanyahu.