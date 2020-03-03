El Al cancels flights to Cyprus over coronavirus

El Al Airlines canceled flights to Cyprus amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Channel 12 reported that the route to Cyprus will be frozen due to a lack of demand. At the same time, the company is loosening its policy and allowing cancellations and changes to airline tickets.

El Al said in response: "Due to the special circumstances due to the coronavirus event, including the guidelines and recommendations of the Ministry of Health to the public, we are forced to make commercial adjustments on certain flights, and also offer alternatives on other flights. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

On Monday, the airline announced the cancellation of a series of flights to popular destinations in Europe due to a decline in the number of passengers, who fear infection from the coronavirus.

Along with destinations for which a travel warning has been issued such as Italy, El Al has also canceled flights to some popular European capitals such as London in the UK, Vienna in Austria, Frankfurt in Germany and Budapest in Hungary.

Following the airline crisis, El Al's management has given up five courses of about 100 flight attendants and 60 pilots who will not be integrated into the company. El Al's losses have reached more than $70 million so far and the company expects government assistance.

Earlier this week, 4,000 El Al employees gathered for an emergency meeting, following the instructions of CEO Gonen Ussishkin to prepare a plan to lay off about 1,000 of the company's 6,000 employees.