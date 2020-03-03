IDF announces start of 'Juniper Cobra' joint training exercise

The IDF announced that the Juniper Cobra exercise, which takes place every two years between the IDF and the United States Europe Command (EUCOM), began today.

The exercise will take place until March 13, 2020. This is the tenth exercise in a long tradition that began twenty years ago, in 2001, when the first Juniper Cobra exercise took place.

Preparation for the exercise began several months ago, with the arrival of American forces in Israel in recent weeks.

The objectives of the exercise are to strengthen cooperation, coordination and mutual learning between the two armies, as well as to improve the capability to defend against missile threats, and joint air defense.

As part of the exercise, more than 2,500 EUCOM soldiers will take part, of which over 600 will train in Israel, along with about 1,000 IDF soldiers from the Air Force's air defense, logistical units, medical forces as well as other IDF units.

The exercise simulates a scenario in which US forces will arrive in Israel and operate alongside the IAF air defense in a missile and rocket defense mission.

The forces will practice possible scenarios of missile threats in the various regions, using simulations of Israeli "Arrow 2" and "Arrow 3" weapons systems, the "David's Sling" system, an advanced version of the "Iron Dome" system and a ballistic image management center, in collaboration with the Home Front Command.

Soldiers of the European Command will participate in the exercise in several different locations, in Israel, Europe and the United States.

The IDF states that the exercise was planned in advance as part of the 2020 training program, without connection to any concrete situation.





