Summer weather to continue until weekend

Kinneret water level continuing to rise - and winter isn't over just yet.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose two centimeters between Monday and Tuesday mornings, and now stands at 209 meters and 64 centimeters below sea level.

Its current water level is just 84 centimeters below the upper red line signaling that the lake is full. According to the Kineret website, the Degania Dam will be opened when the water level reaches 50 centimeters below the upper red lines.

Tuesday's weather will be clear or party cloudy, with a significant rise in temperatures, especially in Israel's inland and mountainous regions.

Wednesday will see temperatures rise again, reaching above seasonal average. Harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern and central mountains.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, with no significant change in temperatures.

Friday will see a significant drop in temperatures, with local rainfall in most areas of Israel.