Vote counting continues, Likud leading

The counting of the votes in the 2020 election continues. Full results not expected before Wednesday evening.

The counting of the votes in the 2020 election continues. As of 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, approximately 31.2% of the votes were counted.

The Likud party is leading with 29.61% of the votes. Blue and White comes in second with 23.55%, followed by the Joint List with 10.2%.

United Torah Judaism - 9.14%, Shas - 9.05%, Yamina - 6.47%, Labor-Gesher-Meretz - 5.72%, Yisrael Beytenu - 5.38%, and Otzma Yehudit has just 0.53%.

The counting of the votes is being done very slowly after the Central Elections Committee added control measures aimed at ensuring accurate results before they are made public.

As such, the results from the regular polling stations without the so-called “double envelopes” – which contain the votes of diplomats and IDF soldiers – are only expected on Tuesday afternoon or evening.

The full results will be announced at the earliest on Wednesday evening or on Thursday.