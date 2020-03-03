Regev to Arutz Sheva: An overwhelming victory for the Likud

Minister Miri Regev says the Likud party is not striving for a unity government but for a right-wing coalition with its natural partners.

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) spoke to Arutz Sheva on Monday evening following the publication of the initial television exit polls which predicted 60 seats for the right.

“Excellent feelings, thank you to God, an overwhelming victory for the Likud, an overwhelming victory for Netanyahu. The people have spoken: The next Prime Minister is Netanyahu. A great defeat for the Israeli left and a defeat for Blue and White,” she said.

Asked whether a unity government is a possibility, Regev replied, “We, as Netanyahu said, are going with a national, right-wing government with our natural partners. It’s only an exit poll, we’ll wait for the true results, I believe we will achieve 61-62 seats. A national government with our natural partners, headed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.”