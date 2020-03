Howie Silbiger is furious about Bernie Sanders, who uses his Jewishness while he threatens the State of Israel at every opportunity.

Howie is sick of Jewish apathy and people like Bernie Sanders, who claim to be Jewish but work to destroy the State of Israel, Jews and the Jewish community.

In his opinion, in general, the Democratic Party has a harsh and unnecessary criticism of the State of Israel and of Jews - without a genuine desire to listen and learn about what is being done in the Jewish state.