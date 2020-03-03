Netanyahu: Time to unite

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday night delivered a victory speech at Expo Tel Aviv following the publication of the exit polls in the election for the 23rd Knesset.

“This is a night of a huge victory for the Likud. I remember our first victory in 1996 was historic, but this time is even sweeter because it is a victory against all odds,” he said.

"Our rivals said - the Netanyahu era is over, but together we turned it around, we made lemonade out of lemons," the Prime Minister continued.

"I talked about what I want to achieve in the coming years - applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, an historic defense alliance with the US, establishing peace relations with leading Arab states, leading huge industry and economic reforms - we will do all that," he added.

"We fostered relationships that we did not have with world leaders. It also includes many more leaders that you can imagine in the Arab and Muslim world. When I say we will reach peace agreements with other Arab states, I am not just saying that. We have seen all the tribes of Israel go back to the Likud - our brothers and sisters who are members of the Ethiopian community, and our brothers from the Commonwealth of Independent States. We are not satisfied with what we brought, throughout the campaign I talked about what we intend to achieve in the years to come," Netanyahu continued.

"I spoke to all the leaders of the factions in the right-wing camp, the natural partners. Tomorrow we will come together to form a stable government, a national government that is good for the State of Israel. It is time to stop the rounds of elections and form a government in Israel. It is time to unite, it is time for reconciliation. I intend to be the Prime Minister of all Israeli citizens, without exception. I will continue to work on your behalf, for our wonderful people, for our amazing country,” the Prime Minister stressed.