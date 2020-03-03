Peretz blames Blue and White

Labor-Gesher-Meretz does not intend to step despite the election failure: In the critical moments, Blue and White harmed the entire camp.

Labor-Gesher-Meretz chairman Amir Peretz on Monday evening accused the Blue and White party of harming the left-wing bloc.

In light of the results of the exit polls which predict that the Labor-Gesher-Meretz list will win six or seven seats, Peretz said, "We did everything with the future of the State of Israel before us. We signed a surplus agreement with Blue and White. We gave full backing to Benny Gantz and it was precisely at the critical moments that an irresponsible Blue and White campaign began which harmed the camp.”

“We have no intention of talking about being robbed of votes. I will continue to act responsibly and fulfill my role as the responsible adult of the peace camp," stated MK Peretz.