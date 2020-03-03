Smotrich: We were spared from a Gantz government

Transportation Minister believes the election results will lead to a right-wing government of which Yamina will be a significant part.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) spoke to Arutz Sheva following the publication of the exit polls which predicted a majority for the right.

“This is a very happy evening for the State of Israel and the people of Israel. We can carefully estimate that, when the true results come in and the votes of the soldiers are counted, we will have the additional seat to form a right-wing, national, Zionist, Jewish government that will do a lot of good for the people of Israel,” he said.

“We were spared from the disaster of a minority left-wing government that relies on the Arabs. We are embarking on a new path. We have to say good word about Netanyahu who managed to bring a great achievement and mainly to the 8,000 activists of religious Zionism who conquered the streets of Israel on this day and brought this great achievement.”

“With God’s help we will see a right-wing government and we will be a dominant and significant player in it,” concluded Smotrich.