PA slams Israeli election results

A top Palestinian Authority official said Monday initial Israeli election polls pointing to a victory for right-wing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu were a victory for "annexation".

Chief PA negotiator Saeb Erekat said the exit polls by Israeli media showed that "settlement, annexation and apartheid have won."

"Netanyahu's campaign was about the continuation of the occupation and conflict," Erekat added on Twitter, saying the result would "force the people of the region to live by the sword: continuation of violence, extremism and chaos."

Exit polls show the Likud party winning the most seats and the right-wing bloc lead by Netanyahu winning 60 Knesset seats, one short of the 61 seats needed to form a coalition.