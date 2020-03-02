US cancels joint military exercise with Israel due to COVID-19 coronavirus

US defense official tells CNN: .Military preparing for all coronavirus scenarios, including potential pandemic

U.S. Marine sits on top of an armoured personnel carrier during Juniper Cobra

CNN reports top U.S. military officials saying the U.S. military is "planning for all scenarios" as it faces the COVID-19 coronavirus, including a pandemic.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said: "The United States military looks at a wide variety of scenarios," adding that "pandemic is the worst case."

"Of course we do all kinds of planning in the department of defense," Milley continued. "With respect to the vaccine, yes, the military labs are working very consistently ... working in direct support with health and human services."

Milley spoke alongside Defense Secretary Mark Esper shortly after the U.S. canceled a joint military exercise with Israel due to the coronavirus, a U.S. defense official told CNN Monday.

The exercise, known as Eagle Genesis was to involve Army paratroops from the 173rd Airborne Brigade stationed in Vicenza, Italy.