Most polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. Exit polls will be published at 10:00 p.m. Arutz Sheva will update throughout the day.

More than six million Israeli citizens will be able to exercise their right on Monday and vote in elections for the 23rd Knesset.

Around 10,000 polling stations across the country opened at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open in succession until 10:00 p.m., when the television exit polls will be published and will predict who will form the next government. The true results will be made public several hours later.

In communities with up to 350 residents, the polling stations will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. The same applies to polling stations in hospitals, prisons and detention centers.

6,453,255 eligible voters will be able to visit the polling stations and drop into the ballot the note bearing the name of their preferred party. The right to vote is given to every Israeli citizen who on the day of elections to the Knesset is 18 years of age or older.

Election day is a day of rest by law, but public transportation services and other public services as determined by the Central Elections Committee (restaurants, theaters and cinemas, water and electricity plants, hospitals, rescue forces, etc.) operate as usual. Inter-city public transportation will be free on election day.

Thousands of citizens who are in quarantine over fears that they might be carrying the novel coronavirus will be able to vote at designated polling stations prepared by the Central Election Committee without endangering the public and themselves.

In total, 14 tents with polling stations have been set up in major cities across the country, at which those who are in isolation at home can arrive from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The tents are isolated and are located far away from the regular polling stations.