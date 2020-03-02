Blue and White concerned its MK could defect to the right

Blue and White concerned over scenario in which right-wing bloc will be short one MK for a coalition and MK Omer Yankelevitch will defect.

The Blue and White party will not be surprised if, after the results of Monday’s Knesset elections are published, MK Omer Yankelevitch will decide to defect to the national camp and allow the formation of a right-wing haredi government, the Israel Hayom newspaper reports.

In the recording that was published last week of Benny Gantz's strategic adviser, Yisrael Bachar, he quoted Yankelevitch as saying that Gantz was "stupid and a nobody...he must not be Prime Minister."

A Blue and White MK told Israel Hayom that "Yankelevitch brought Bachar into the Israel Resilience Party at the time and she was a member of the party's strategic team before it united with Blue and White. They work together, and there is the clear feeling that once he was fired, she too will leave.”

MK Yankelevitch said in response, "Such things never happened and any other statement on the subject is a tendentious lie behind which are interested parties. I'll be clear. Just as it was untrue and did not happen in the first and second rounds of elections, it will not happen in the third round as well."

Last August, Israel Hayom revealed that Yankelevitch was trying to move to the New Right party of Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked. The person who was trying to help Yankelevitch at the time was none other than Yisrael Bachar.