Leader of Islamic Jihad invited to visit Russia

The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization group has received an invitation to visit the Russian capital of Moscow, i24NEWS reported on Sunday, citing Palestinian Arab media.

The group said that its leader, Ziad Nakhala, based in the Syrian capital of Damascus, accepted the invitation and will take on all the necessary arrangements.

A Hamas delegation, led by its leader Ismail Haniyeh, is already in Moscow, and Haniyeh is reportedly set to meet the Russian leadership on Monday, according to i24NEWS.

The discussion, according to Palestinian Arab reports, will be focused on Russia's role in "supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and the risks of the Trump deal."

Nakhala visited Iran a year ago, where he met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who told him that “resistance and fighting the usurper Zionist regime” is the only way for Palestinians to gain their rights.

The Islamic Jihad leader also met with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who predicted that Palestinian Arabs will eventually “establish a government in Tel Aviv” and added, “Palestine will remain powerful and the Palestinian nation’s final victory will take place in near future with the grace of God.”

The Islamic Jihad, much like Hamas, has enjoyed support from Iran. In 2016, Iran pledged to provide $70 million in annual assistance to terror group's "jihad" against the State of Israel.

Haniyeh also visited Iran recently, where he participated in the funeral of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US air strike in Iraq.

The visit to Iran caused tensions with Egypt, which is allied with Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia.