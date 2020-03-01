Sheba Hospital ranked 9th best in the world

Newsweek magazine has deemed the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer the world's ninth-best hospital, one place ahead of last year's ranking, and placing it alongside the Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Toronto General Hospital, and more.

Located in the Tel Aviv area, Sheba is israel's largest medical facility, and also home to more than 25% of all Israeli clinical research.

In its performance rating, Newsweek cited the hospital's collaborations with biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide to develop new drugs and treatments, in addition to its groundbreaking research in cancer, cardiology, brain diseases, genetics and more.

"The selection reflects another year of excellent and advanced medicine, breakthrough research and world-leading innovation," said Sheba Medical Center Director General Professor Yitshak Kreiss, a former IDF Surgeon General who has headed the hospital since 2016.

"I am happy and proud of each one of our 9,131 dedicated and professional employees who think outside of the box every day. The continued rise in the rankings puts us in line with the world's leading hospitals. As in every situation, and especially today when we are leading the national effort to treat the Coronavirus, it is a privilege to provide the Israeli population with the best medicine in the world."

Sheba Medical Center was tasked with establishing Israel's first facility for the quarantine and treatment of individuals who test positive for the novel Coronavirus, and citizens who returned from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. Those infected with the virus are being monitored and treated remotely with the aid of the most advanced technologies to avoid contact with the medical staff and contain proliferation of the Coronavirus.