IDF announces general closure of Judea and Samaria on election day

During the closure, passage will be allowed only in humanitarian, medical, and exceptional cases, subject to the army's approval.

The IDF Spokesman announced a general closure of the Judea and Samaria area and closure of crossings to the Gaza Strip on the 23rd Knesset election.

The IDF Spokesman says that in accordance with the security situation assessment by the political echelon, a general closure will be imposed on the Judea and Samaria area and Gaza Strip crossings will be closed as of Monday, March 2, 2020. The closure will begin at midnight (on the night between Sunday and Monday).



Opening of the crossings and lifting the closure will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at midnight (on the night between Monday and Tuesday), subject to assessment of the situation and in accordance with routine opening hours.

During the closure, passage will be allowed only in humanitarian, medical, and exceptional cases, subject to the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.