Ben Gvir: Agreement was reached, Netanyahu reneged

Otzma Yehudit leader says he was on brink of agreement with Netanyahu but PM withdrew, so Otzma still intends to run independently.

Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben Gvir and the Likud agreed last night on conditions for an Otzma withdrawal.

Otzma Yehudit says this morning, conditions for the party's withdrawal from the election campaign were agreed upon, after all polls indicate it not exceeding the electoral threshold.

Ben Gvir says that Netanyahu withdrew from the agreement at the last minute and therefore he intends to run to the end.

According to the agreement, May Golan was supposed to represent Otzma Yehudit in the Knesset, Khan Al Ahmar will be evacuated within 6 weeks, and Netanyahu promised to lower the electoral threshold.

Journalist Daphna Liel noted that the person in charge was MK Mickey Zohar and that was on his initiative. According to the report, opposition from the Likud came mainly from Netanyahu's direction and as of now negotiations between the parties have ceased.