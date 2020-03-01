Israel makes a move to increase butter imports amid shortage

FM Kahlon signs order to lift duties and quotas on imported butter, in an effort to alleviate prolonged butter shortage.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon signed an order on Wednesday to lift duties and quotas on imported butter in an effort to alleviate a prolonged shortage in Israel, the business daily Globes reported. The order is limited to one year to prevent long-term damage to Israel’s dairy industry.

It is not known if the imported butter will be subject to the fixed-price regulations on Israeli-produced butter.

There has been a shortage of domestically produced butter since early last year as demand increased but limits on milk production did not keep pace.

Questions about whether an interim government had the authority to sign such an order postponed its enactment. Israeli lawmakers have been unable to form a coalition government for a year.

The go-ahead to sign the order was issued earlier this month by Deputy Attorney General Meir Levin, The Times of Israel reported.